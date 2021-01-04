How to set up virtual hosts on Windows

I use Linux and have the online source code mirrored onto my localhost.
The paths problem arises due to localhost URLs have http://localhost/ prefix and /public_html/ suffix after the online URL.
Example:
// URL localhost
http://localhost/my_domain.com/public_html/
// URL Online:
https:///my_domain.com/
If and only if I prefixed images. CSS files, etc with / then:
// localhost applying / to image hrtef, files, etc
http://localhost/
// Online applying / to image hrtef, files, etc
https://mysdomain.com/
To overcome the URL differences I usually point image HREFs, etc to the Online site:
// Localhost script
<img
href="https://my_domain.com/assets/imgs/img-001.jpg"
width="123" height="456"
title="wonderful place for a title"
alt="#"
>
Also works for Html Head links such as CSS files and JavaScript files.
I think it is far better knowing the files exist online and not be surprised when the uploaded localhost files cannot find the relative paths.