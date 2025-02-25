How to set up the Flance4U API with JavaScript and PHP?

I’m trying to interact with the Flance4U API to fetch some data using JavaScript and PHP. However, I’m running into an issue where the request returns a 401 Unauthorized error.

I have successfully generated my API key and have included it in the request header, but I’m still encountering the issue. Here is my JavaScript code:

const apiKey = 'your-api-key-here'; const apiUrl = 'https://flance4u.net/api-endpoint'; // Replace with actual endpoint fetch(apiUrl, { method: 'GET', headers: { 'Authorization': `Bearer ${apiKey}`, 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, }) .then(response => response.json()) .then(data => console.log(data)) .catch(error => console.error(error));

I’ve also tried using PHP with cURL, but still receive the same error. Here’s the PHP code I’m using:

$apiKey = 'your-api-key-here'; $apiUrl = 'https://flance4u.net/api-endpoint'; $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $apiUrl); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, [ 'Authorization: Bearer ' . $apiKey, 'Content-Type: application/json', ]); $response = curl_exec($ch); if ($response === false) { echo 'cURL Error: ' . curl_error($ch); } else { $data = json_decode($response, true); print_r($data); } curl_close($ch);

Error Message: I’m getting a 401 Unauthorized error when making requests to the API.

What I’ve Tried:

I’ve double-checked the API key, and it’s correct.

I’ve confirmed that I’m using the correct endpoint.

I’ve tried making the request using both JavaScript (fetch) and PHP (cURL).

Can someone help me figure out what I’m doing wrong?