How to set up the Flance4U API with JavaScript and PHP?

JavaScript
1

I’m trying to interact with the Flance4U API to fetch some data using JavaScript and PHP. However, I’m running into an issue where the request returns a 401 Unauthorized error.

I have successfully generated my API key and have included it in the request header, but I’m still encountering the issue. Here is my JavaScript code:

const apiKey = 'your-api-key-here';
const apiUrl = 'https://flance4u.net/api-endpoint';  // Replace with actual endpoint
fetch(apiUrl, {
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {
        'Authorization': `Bearer ${apiKey}`,
        'Content-Type': 'application/json',
    },
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => console.log(data))
.catch(error => console.error(error));

I’ve also tried using PHP with cURL, but still receive the same error. Here’s the PHP code I’m using:

$apiKey = 'your-api-key-here';
$apiUrl = 'https://flance4u.net/api-endpoint';

$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $apiUrl);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, [
    'Authorization: Bearer ' . $apiKey,
    'Content-Type: application/json',
]);

$response = curl_exec($ch);
if ($response === false) {
    echo 'cURL Error: ' . curl_error($ch);
} else {
    $data = json_decode($response, true);
    print_r($data);
}
curl_close($ch);

Error Message: I’m getting a 401 Unauthorized error when making requests to the API.

What I’ve Tried:

  • I’ve double-checked the API key, and it’s correct.
  • I’ve confirmed that I’m using the correct endpoint.
  • I’ve tried making the request using both JavaScript (fetch) and PHP (cURL).

Can someone help me figure out what I’m doing wrong?