How to set "Unlock login keyring" - off in kubuntu 20?

Hello,
Where in kubuntu can I set option
“Unlock login keyring” - off for my Chrome and skype?
I searched in these apps and did not find any options…

Thanks in advance!

This may also work for Kubuntu:

https://www.thegeekstuff.com/2011/10/change-login-keyring-password/

This is article 10 years old, and not KDE. Seems gnome…

