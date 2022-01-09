How to set "Unlock login keyring" - off in kubuntu 20?

Hello,
Where in kubuntu can I set option
“Unlock login keyring” - off for my Chrome and skype?
I searched in these apps and did not find any options…
Thanks in advance!
Hello,
Where in kubuntu can I set option
“Unlock login keyring” - off for my Chrome and skype?
I searched in these apps and did not find any options…
Thanks in advance!
This may also work for Kubuntu:
https://www.thegeekstuff.com/2011/10/change-login-keyring-password/
This is article 10 years old, and not KDE. Seems gnome…
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.