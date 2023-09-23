How to set responsive SVG logo inside Bootstrap?

I try to set dynamic SVG inside the bootstrap theme. Which settings are the correct CSS/HTML to show dynamic responsive effect but aspect ratio will be kept.
<a class="navbar-brand" href="./index.html" aria-label="">
<img class="navbar-my-logo" src="/svglogos/mylogo.svg" alt="">
</a>
and CSS:
.navbar-brand {
padding-top: 0;
padding-bottom: 0;
}
.navbar-my-logo {
width: 100%;
min-width: 6rem;
max-width: 6rem;
}
img, svg {
vertical-align: middle;
}
Source: https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.0/components/navbar/