How to set responsive SVG logo inside Bootstrap?

I try to set dynamic SVG inside the bootstrap theme. Which settings are the correct CSS/HTML to show dynamic responsive effect but aspect ratio will be kept.

<a class="navbar-brand" href="./index.html" aria-label=""> <img class="navbar-my-logo" src="/svglogos/mylogo.svg" alt=""> </a>

and CSS:

.navbar-brand { padding-top: 0; padding-bottom: 0; } .navbar-my-logo { width: 100%; min-width: 6rem; max-width: 6rem; } img, svg { vertical-align: middle; }

Source: https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.0/components/navbar/