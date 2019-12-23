How to set Flex Fixed Header and Footers when the page scrolls

Normally I have a fixed header and footer by applying the following CSS and it has always worked without any problems.
Old Style that works fine:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title> Title goes here </title>
<style>
.pof {position: fixed; width:100%;}
.pob {left: 0; bottom: 0;}
.pot {left: 0; top: 0;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="pof pot"> Header goes here </div>
<div> content goes here </div>
<div class="pof pot"> Footer goes here </div>
</body>
</html>
I decided to give Flex a try and had problems trying to get the correct header and footer heights displayed correctly. Also fixed positions did not do what I wanted them to do
Flex test page:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title> Flex Fixed Footer </title>
<style>
/* Holy Grail Start */
* { box-sizing: border-box;}
body { margin: 0; }
#main { display: flex; min-height: calc(100vh - 15vh);}
header,
footer {background: #eeeedf; height: 10vh;}
footer {height: 5vh;}
header,
nav,
footer,
article {padding: 0.88em;}
#main > article {flex: 1;}
#main > nav {flex: 0 0 0; background: #efefef;}
#main > nav {order: -1; min-width: 12.45em; line-height:1.88;}
/* Holy Grail Finish */
.logo {
height: 50px; width: 39px;
opacity: 0.55;
z-index: 0;
border:0; outline:0;
}
.logo:hover {opacity:1.00;}
.fgr {color: #f00;}
.fll {float: left;} .flr {float: right;}
.fss {font-size: small;} .fs2 {font-size: 1.12em;}
.fsl {font-size: x-large; margin: 2.1em auto;}
.fwb {font-weight: 700;}
.ooo {margin: 0; padding: 0;}
.tac {text-align: center;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<header class="tac">
<div class="fll logo">
<a href="#" title="Welcome message">
Logo
</a>
</div>
<h1 class="ooo tac dib">
Title goes here
</h1>
<h4 class="ooo"> page: info </h4>
</header>
<div id="main">
<nav>
<dl class="menu-001">
<dt>Menu </dt>
<dd><a href="#"> One </a></dd>
<dd><a href="#"> Two </a></dd>
<dd><a href="#"> Three </a></dd>
<dd> </dd>
<dt> <a href="#"> welcome_message </a> </dt>
<dd> </dd>
</dl>
<div class="spc"> </div>
</nav>
<article>
<h2 class="ooo"> Article content goes here </h2>
<br>
<dl>
<dt class="ooo fwb fgr fsl">
Fixed Flex Header & Footer Required
<sup class=""> pretty please </sup>
</dt>
<dd class="fwb fgr"> I have tried but without success </dd>
<dd>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
<p class="fsl"> Dummy text forces scroll page </p>
</dd>
</dl>
</article>
</div><!-- div id="main" -->
<footer>
<div class="tac">
<b class="fll">
<a href="https://validator.w3.org/nu/">
HTML: Validator
</a>
</b>
<b class="flr">
<a href="https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator">
CSS: Validator
</a>
</b>
Support:
<a
href="https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=6&ved=2ahUKEwjvwq2e0LHkAhVBRY8KHRwQAYwQFjAFegQIARAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FGreta_Thunberg&usg=AOvVaw21NdejsloklvSuGIIpDL-U"
title="Greta Thunberg">
Greta Thunberg
</a>
</div>
</footer>
</body>
</html>