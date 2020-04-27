How to set equal horizontal paddings for first line in text?

#1

Hi everyone!
I have a layout fragment:

How to align by center text in first line
How to align by center text in first line

This is fragment of my html and css code:

<header>
     <p>Hi there! We are the new kids on the block
                    and we build awesome websites and mobile apps.</p>
</header>

header {
  background-color: #87509c;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  color: #ffffff;
}
    p {
  padding: 147px 97px 67px 97px;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 2.63em;
  text-align: center;
  color: #f7f3ea;
}

This is a result:

Result
Result

Please tell me how can I set equal padding for first line in text like in layout example above?

Thank you!

#2

Why are you using left and right padding when you have text-align: center; ?

#3

The second text seems like it’s justified.

Two good resources about text-justify:

And don’t forget the second line: