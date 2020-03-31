How to set div text height in percent

You can’t really base a percentage height on something unless the parent has a height other than auto. If the parent has a percentage height them there needs to be an unbroken chain of percentage heights back to :root.

You could absolutely place the text in relation to the parent that has position:relative but it will be awkward taking into account padding and other variables to get them to line up. Of course using absolute positioning on the second cell content causes the cell to shrink to zero because the absolute element is removed from the flow and you would have to give the cell a width to hold the content open…

As I don’t know the full scope of your layout I would first suggest that you try something simpler using a transform to move the element in relation to itself. To move it down to the next line would be 100% and then 200% and so on.

Here is a quick example.

Note that I put your numbers in a list so that they make semantic sense and wrap to a new line automatically. You had simply given the column a ‘magic number’ width and force the items to wrap. That approach is bad and prone to failure especially if a user resizes their text.

As I said above it may be that your layout requires something different to the above if you are trying to do it automatically in some way or perhaps dynamically.

Also try and use the correct html elements for the job in hand and I’m guessing that this isn’t really tabular data and a table would not be the correct choice unless you have a correlation that makes sense between cells. Indeed for this to be tabular data I guess you would need 10 rows and then you could simply drop the right hand text into the correct cell as required and get your correlation between cells.

Anyway I hope the above is of some use.