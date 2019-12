I created a Fiddle script: FiddleScript

I’m trying to position the ‘1000’ text vertically within it’s div as a percentage of the vertical height. I’m doing this because I want to display the values higher or lower in the div, depending on it’s value.

So I may want to display the value 20% from the top one time, 40% another time, etc.

But I can’t figure out how to control the vertical position as a percentage.

Thank you…