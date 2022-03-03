How to set an option value with vanilla JavaScript?

The preferred way to do that is to gain a reference to the option itself, and set the selected property to be true.
Here’s an example using buttons to select each option.
<select id="x">
<option value="">Please select</option>
<option value="some-value">option 1</option>
<option value="another-value">option 2</option>
<option value="something-else">option 3</option>
<option value="yet-another">option 4</option>
<option value="and-another">option 5</option>
</select>
<p>
<button class="select" data-index="1">Select 1</button>
<button class="select" data-index="2">Select 2</button>
<button class="select" data-index="3">Select 3</button>
<button class="select" data-index="4">Select 4</button>
<button class="select" data-index="5">Select 5</button>
</p>
The following JavaScript adds an event handler to each button, where it gets the data-index value and uses that to select the appropriate option.
function selectOption(select, index) {
select.options[index].selected = true;
}
const buttons = document.querySelectorAll("button.select");
buttons.forEach(function (button) {
document.body.addEventListener("click", function (evt) {
const branch = document.querySelector("#x");
const index = Number(evt.target.dataset.index);
selectOption(branch, index);
});
});
It’s also possible to do that using just one event handler, where it sits at a parent location, such as at the document body element.
But, as all clicks on the page will be going to that event handler, you do want to have a sanity filter, so that only suitable clicks end up being used.
function selectOption(select, index) {
select.options[index].selected = true;
}
document.body.addEventListener("click", function (evt) {
const target = evt.target;
if (target.classList.contains("select")) {
const branch = document.querySelector("#x");
const index = Number(evt.target.dataset.index);
selectOption(branch, index);
}
});