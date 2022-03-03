How to set an option value with vanilla JavaScript?

The preferred way to do that is to gain a reference to the option itself, and set the selected property to be true.

Here’s an example using buttons to select each option.

<select id="x"> <option value="">Please select</option> <option value="some-value">option 1</option> <option value="another-value">option 2</option> <option value="something-else">option 3</option> <option value="yet-another">option 4</option> <option value="and-another">option 5</option> </select> <p> <button class="select" data-index="1">Select 1</button> <button class="select" data-index="2">Select 2</button> <button class="select" data-index="3">Select 3</button> <button class="select" data-index="4">Select 4</button> <button class="select" data-index="5">Select 5</button> </p>

The following JavaScript adds an event handler to each button, where it gets the data-index value and uses that to select the appropriate option.

function selectOption(select, index) { select.options[index].selected = true; } const buttons = document.querySelectorAll("button.select"); buttons.forEach(function (button) { document.body.addEventListener("click", function (evt) { const branch = document.querySelector("#x"); const index = Number(evt.target.dataset.index); selectOption(branch, index); }); });

It’s also possible to do that using just one event handler, where it sits at a parent location, such as at the document body element.

But, as all clicks on the page will be going to that event handler, you do want to have a sanity filter, so that only suitable clicks end up being used.