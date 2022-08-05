Hello,
I am new to this forum. I would like to ask this:
How to set an automatic email for each reply I get for my post?
Thanks before.
If you go to your profile page, under “Preferences”, you’ll see a tab for Emails.
The second option is:
Email me when I am quoted, replied to, my @username is mentioned, or when there is new activity in my watched categories, tags or topics
Set this to “always”.
Also, one more thing, if I get an answer to my post. Is there any button called marked as solved ? Or I just have to leave it there?
No, not in the main forums. (There is in the SitePoint Library section.)
The main reason for that is that there is often more than one way to do things, and we leave the threads open for further discussion or suggestions.