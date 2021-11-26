How to set a delay of 1 second to this JS?

This timer works successfully, but I’d like to add a 1 second delay before it starts, here’s the code:

var Clock = { totalSeconds: 0, start: function () { if (!this.interval) { var self = this; function pad(val) { return val > 9 ? val : "0" + val; } this.interval = setInterval(function () { self.totalSeconds += 1; document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = pad(Math.floor(self.totalSeconds / 60 % 60)); document.getElementById("sec").innerHTML = pad(parseInt(self.totalSeconds % 60)); }, 1000); } }, reset: function () { Clock.totalSeconds = null; clearInterval(this.interval); document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = "00"; document.getElementById("sec").innerHTML = "00"; delete this.interval; }, stop: function () { clearInterval(this.interval); delete this.interval; } }; document.getElementById("start").addEventListener("click", function () { Clock.start(); }); document.getElementById("stop").addEventListener("click", function () { Clock.stop(); });

any help is appreciated

also, how can I modify it so that it displays this: 0:00 instead of 00:00 ?

thanks