How to set a delay of 1 second to this JS?

JavaScript
#1

This timer works successfully, but I’d like to add a 1 second delay before it starts, here’s the code:

var Clock = {
  totalSeconds: 0,
  start: function () {
    if (!this.interval) {
        var self = this;
        function pad(val) { return val > 9 ? val : "0" + val; }
        this.interval = setInterval(function () {
          self.totalSeconds += 1;

          document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = pad(Math.floor(self.totalSeconds / 60 % 60));
          document.getElementById("sec").innerHTML = pad(parseInt(self.totalSeconds % 60));
        }, 1000);
    }
 },

  reset: function () {
    Clock.totalSeconds = null;
    clearInterval(this.interval);
    document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = "00";
    document.getElementById("sec").innerHTML = "00";
    delete this.interval;
  },
  stop: function () {
    clearInterval(this.interval);
    delete this.interval;
  }
};
document.getElementById("start").addEventListener("click", function () { Clock.start(); });
document.getElementById("stop").addEventListener("click", function () { Clock.stop(); });

any help is appreciated

also, how can I modify it so that it displays this: 0:00 instead of 00:00 ?

thanks

#2

The start is a good place to add a 1 second delay:

document.getElementById("start").addEventListener("click", function () { 
    setTimeout(function () {
        Clock.start();
    }, 1000
});

To display 0 for the minutes, you would remove 00 from the minutes section.

    // document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = "00";
    document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = "0";

I presume you also want the updated minutes to not be double digits either. That’s when you remove the padding from them.

          // document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = pad(Math.floor(self.totalSeconds / 60 % 60));
          document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = Math.floor(self.totalSeconds / 60 % 60);
#3

Thanks again for your kind assistance.
However, I’m doing something wrong I’m sure because the time is no longer displayed with this:

var Clock = {
  totalSeconds: 0,
  start: function () {
    if (!this.interval) {
        var self = this;
        function pad(val) { return val > 9 ? val : "0" + val; }
        this.interval = setInterval(function () {
          self.totalSeconds += 1;

       // document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = pad(Math.floor(self.totalSeconds / 60 % 60));
   		  document.getElementById("min").innerHTML = Math.floor(self.totalSeconds / 60 % 60);
          document.getElementById("sec").innerHTML = pad(parseInt(self.totalSeconds % 60));
        }, 1000);
    }
 },

document.getElementById("start").addEventListener("click", function () {
    setTimeout(function () {
        Clock.start();
    }, 1000
});

etc...

any additional guidance is welcomed.

#4

Is there a test page that I can experience this on?