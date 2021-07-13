How to separate 'foreach' between pages in php?

I’m creating a comment system on my website, each product page has its own comments.

The problem is that when I create a message it appears on all product pages.

How to make every message that was written under a certain product displayed on the same product?

I think what needs to be created new column page_id in comments table, but how to do that?

In products table I have an id column for each product, if that helps.

product.php

<?php include 'includes/session.php'; ?>
<?php
    $conn = $pdo->open();

    $slug = $_GET['product'];

    try{
                
        $stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT *, products.name AS prodname, category.name AS catname, products.id AS prodid FROM products LEFT JOIN category ON category.id=products.category_id WHERE slug = :slug");
        $stmt->execute(['slug' => $slug]);
        $product = $stmt->fetch();
        
    }
    catch(PDOException $e){
        echo "There is some problem in connection: " . $e->getMessage();
    }

    //page view
    $now = date('Y-m-d');
    if($product['date_view'] == $now){
        $stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE products SET counter=counter+1 WHERE id=:id");
        $stmt->execute(['id'=>$product['prodid']]);
    }
    else{
        $stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE products SET counter=1, date_view=:now WHERE id=:id");
        $stmt->execute(['id'=>$product['prodid'], 'now'=>$now]);
    }

?>
<?php include 'includes/header.php'; ?>
<body class="hold-transition skin-blue layout-top-nav">
<div class="wrapper">

    <?php include 'includes/navbar.php'; ?>
     
      <div class="content-wrapper">
        <div class="container">

          <!-- Main content -->
          <section class="content">
            <div class="row">
                <div class="col-sm-9">
                    <div class="callout" id="callout" style="display:none">
                        <button type="button" class="close"><span aria-hidden="true">&times;</span></button>
                        <span class="message"></span>
                    </div>
                    <div class="row">
                        <div class="col-sm-6">
                            <img src="<?php echo (!empty($product['photo'])) ? 'images/'.$product['photo'] : 'images/noimage.jpg'; ?>" width="100%" class="zoom" data-magnify-src="images/large-<?php echo $product['photo']; ?>">
                            <br><br>
                            <form class="form-inline" id="productForm">
                                <div class="form-group">
                                    <div class="input-group col-sm-5">
                                        
                                        <span class="input-group-btn">
                                            <button type="button" id="minus" class="btn btn-default btn-flat btn-lg"><i class="fa fa-minus"></i></button>
                                        </span>
                                        <input type="text" name="quantity" id="quantity" class="form-control input-lg" value="1">
                                        <span class="input-group-btn">
                                            <button type="button" id="add" class="btn btn-default btn-flat btn-lg"><i class="fa fa-plus"></i>
                                            </button>
                                        </span>
                                        <input type="hidden" value="<?php echo $product['prodid']; ?>" name="id">
                                    </div>
                                    <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary btn-lg btn-flat"><i class="fa fa-shopping-cart"></i> Add to Cart</button>
                                </div>
                            </form>
                        </div>
                        <div class="col-sm-6">
                            <h1 class="page-header"><?php echo $product['prodname']; ?></h1>
                            <h3><b>&#36; <?php echo number_format($product['price'], 2); ?></b></h3>
                            <p><b>Category:</b> <a href="category.php?category=<?php echo $product['cat_slug']; ?>"><?php echo $product['catname']; ?></a></p>
                            <p><b>Description:</b></p>
                            <p><?php echo $product['description']; ?></p>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <br>
                    <?php include 'comment.php'; ?>
                    <?php include 'comment_show.php'; ?>
                </div>
                <div class="col-sm-3">
                    <?php include 'includes/sidebar.php'; ?>
                </div>
            </div>
          </section>
         
        </div>
      </div>
    <?php $pdo->close(); ?>
    <?php include 'includes/footer.php'; ?>
</div>

<?php include 'includes/scripts.php'; ?>
<script>
$(function(){
    $('#add').click(function(e){
        e.preventDefault();
        var quantity = $('#quantity').val();
        quantity++;
        $('#quantity').val(quantity);
    });
    $('#minus').click(function(e){
        e.preventDefault();
        var quantity = $('#quantity').val();
        if(quantity > 1){
            quantity--;
        }
        $('#quantity').val(quantity);
    });

});
</script>
</body>
</html>

comment.php

<form action="" method="post">
    <div class="form-group">
        <textarea class="form-control" style="resize: none;" name="comment" id="" cols="30" rows="5" placeholder="Enter Message" required></textarea>
        <button type="sumbit" name="sumbitComment" class="btn btn-primary pull-right">Send Message</button>
    </div>
</form>
<?php
    if(isset($_POST['sumbitComment'])){
        if(isset($_SESSION['user'])){
            $conn = $pdo->open();

            $comment = $_POST['comment'];
            $firstName = $user['firstname'];
            $userID = $user['id'];
            
            $sql = "INSERT INTO comments (comment, user_id, firstname) VALUES (:comment, :user_id, :firstname)";
            $stmt = $conn->prepare($sql);
            $stmt->execute(['comment'=>$comment, 'user_id'=>$userID, 'firstname'=>$firstName]);

            $pdo->close();
        }
    }
?>

comment_show.php

<?php
$conn = $pdo->open();

$sql = "SELECT * FROM comments";
$stmt = $conn->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
foreach($stmt as $row){
    echo '<h3>Posted by : '.$row['firstname'].'</h3><br>
    <p>'.$row['comment'].'</p>';
}

$pdo->close();
?>
You can add a foreign key column to the comments table for product_id so you know which product each comment belongs to.

"SELECT * FROM comments WHERE product_id = ?"
