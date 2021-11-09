How to send page/tab information to the sidebar when developing a firefox extension?

I want to create a firefox extension where, amongst other things I need access to the URL I’m on.

Manifest.json

{.... "permissions": [ "webNavigation", "storage", "<all_urls>", "tabs", "activeTab" ], "background": { "scripts": [ "background_script.js" ] }, "sidebar_action": { "default_title": notes", "default_panel": "sidebar.html" }, }

As I understand it, in background_script.js I would have access to the dom and from there I would send information to the sidebar.

I should have more code for you but everything I tried was useless as if the sidebar and the current tab don’t want to share information with each other, but is there a way?