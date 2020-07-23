How to send message back to previous page?

Hello! I have no idea is this possible with simple php/javascript and have no idea where to start!

Imagine i have page.php and there are link tag that will open open.php (opens in new tab) there on some successful form submit (and this is where it gets tricky for me) open.php need to redirect to other URL (different domain). <<< all good till this!

The question is: How to show message with result (like “all done” or any custom dynamic value) in page.php (in alert or something like that)?

I have not tried anything, have no idea how to search this in google so any tip/help is needed

Thanks in advance!