How to send message back to previous page?

JavaScript
,
#1

Hello! I have no idea is this possible with simple php/javascript and have no idea where to start!

Imagine i have page.php and there are link tag that will open open.php (opens in new tab) there on some successful form submit (and this is where it gets tricky for me) open.php need to redirect to other URL (different domain). <<< all good till this!

The question is: How to show message with result (like “all done” or any custom dynamic value) in page.php (in alert or something like that)?

I have not tried anything, have no idea how to search this in google :man_shrugging: so any tip/help is needed :smiley:

Thanks in advance!

#2

Have you tried to use localStore or sessionStore?

#3

Hi, have no idea what are they :man_shrugging:

#4

Maybe i m not getting this but i do not see how this helps dynamically add mesage in page.php after successful action in open.php :man_shrugging:

#5

To store a value you can use in the browser memory. Can be used to communicate between pages.

/* store the value */
window.localStorage.setItem('msg', "Everything OK");

/* To retrieve the value */
alert(localStorage.msg)

https://jsfiddle.net/397okrwg/2/

#6

How will page.php know about this?

Just readed post where this is suggested with ajax.

So i would save in database (or maybe session also works) All Good in open.php

And in page.php i would call ajax to check for new messages (in database or session). …
Maybe this is better?

#7
1 Like
#8

I don’t think you understood me :frowning:

  1. In page.php i click link that opens open.php in new tab
  2. I click submit button on open.php that redirects me to google.com
  3. What i want is to pass and show success message from open.php to page.php if open.php was redirected

Keep in mind that page.php is not refreshed. …

#9

I am not aware of any ways to communicate but directly using parameters (arguments), references, pointers or indirect via variables, some storage or micro services. In web development is the information stored in several layers (using different languages) which makes communication harder. So I pass this.

1 Like
#10

:frowning: Ok thanks for trying! :slightly_smiling_face: