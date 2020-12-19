How to send emails for various domains from one central email server

PHP
#1

Lets say we have domains of:

x1.com
x2.com
xn.com

We want all their bulk emails sent by the main email server, lets call it mail_buddy.com, via related Php programs

How to do this to ensure that emails do not get flagged as being SPAM?

I mean typically you would set the DKIM, SPF & DMARK per domain. But in this case we are talking about a central mail server sending emails for zillions different domains.

How best to do that?

Would this do it?

<?php
$to      = 'john@example.com';
$subject = 'the subject';
$message = 'hello';
$headers = 'From: mail_man@mail_buddy.com' . "\r\n" .
    'Reply-To: webmaster@x1.com' . "\r\n" .
    'X-Mailer: PHP/' . phpversion();

mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers);
?>

Thanks
Dean

#2

You’d have to be off your trolley to rely on PHP’s mail() function to send zillions of emails. You need something like PHPMailer.

Other than that, your code should work.

#3

Gandalf, the Php programs that we use do not just dump Zillions of emails. But send them out like 25 at a time. So my question is will the above code send emails in such fashion that Big email providers such as Gmail will consider this email DKIM/SPF signed safe? When we will have DKIM/SPF/DMARK on the

mail_man@mail_buddy.com

and not on

webmaster@x1.com

while the recipient of that email when responding will respond to:

webmaster@x1.com

Thanks

#4

As I recall it, SPF just defines the mail servers that are legitimately allowed to send emails for your domains, so as long as you include all the mail servers on mail_buddy.com in your DNS / SPF configuration, it should be fine in that regard.