How to send emails for various domains from one central email server

Lets say we have domains of:
x1.com
x2.com
xn.com
We want all their bulk emails sent by the main email server, lets call it mail_buddy.com, via related Php programs
How to do this to ensure that emails do not get flagged as being SPAM?
I mean typically you would set the DKIM, SPF & DMARK per domain. But in this case we are talking about a central mail server sending emails for zillions different domains.
How best to do that?
Would this do it?
<?php
$to = 'john@example.com';
$subject = 'the subject';
$message = 'hello';
$headers = 'From: mail_man@mail_buddy.com' . "\r\n" .
'Reply-To: webmaster@x1.com' . "\r\n" .
'X-Mailer: PHP/' . phpversion();
mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers);
?>
Thanks
Dean