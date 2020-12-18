How to send emails for various domains from one central email server

PHP
#1

Lets say we have domains of:

x1.com
x2.com
xn.com

We want all their bulk emails sent by the main email server, lets call it mail_buddy.com, via related Php programs

How to do this to ensure that emails do not get flagged as being SPAM?

I mean typically you would set the DKIM, SPF & DMARK per domain. But in this case we are talking about a central mail server sending emails for zillions different domains.

How best to do that?

Would this do it?

<?php
$to      = 'john@example.com';
$subject = 'the subject';
$message = 'hello';
$headers = 'From: mail_man@mail_buddy.com' . "\r\n" .
    'Reply-To: webmaster@x1.com' . "\r\n" .
    'X-Mailer: PHP/' . phpversion();

mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers);
?>

Thanks
Dean