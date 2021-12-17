How to send data from a Node.JS server to a page file?

I found myself a proxy server on Github, but it’s written in Node.JS.
I want to get the data that I got from an API to display from a HTML page, but I am stuck at this point.
This is my code:
function getUserInfo()
{
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
var loginData=response.data
var userJSONData = JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(loginData))
var firstName=userJSONData["data"].firstName
var lastName=userJSONData["data"].lastName
console.log(firstName+' '+lastName)
console.log(gender)
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
}
How can I achieve this?