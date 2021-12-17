How to send data from a Node.JS server to a page file?

I found myself a proxy server on Github, but it’s written in Node.JS.

I want to get the data that I got from an API to display from a HTML page, but I am stuck at this point.

This is my code:

function getUserInfo()
{
  axios(config)
  .then(function (response) {
    var loginData=response.data
    var userJSONData = JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(loginData))
    var firstName=userJSONData["data"].firstName
    var lastName=userJSONData["data"].lastName

      console.log(firstName+' '+lastName)
      console.log(gender)
  })
  .catch(function (error) {
    console.log(error);
  });
}

How can I achieve this?