How to send an ajax request on form submits without affecting the form

i want to create a signup form that will validate your input then it will send an ajax request to a php page to check if your username has already been used and after that it will submit the form.
my code is like this
function validate(){
if(fullname.length < 90){ /*this is validting the form*/
var username_input = document.forms["myform"]["username"].value;
if (window.XMLHttpRequest) {var usernamecheck = new XMLHttpRequest();}
else if (window.ActiveXObject) {var usernamecheck = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");}
usernamecheck.open("POST", "reciever.php", true);
usernamecheck.setRequestHeader("Content-type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded");
usernamecheck.send("user="+username_input);/*sending username to check if it exists*/
usernamecheck.onreadystatechange = function() {
if (usernamecheck.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
if(usernamecheck.responseText == "user"){
alert('username has already been used');
return false;
}
}
};
var contactcheck = new XMLHttpRequest(); /*second request*/
contactcheck.open("POST", "reciever.php", true);
contactcheck.setRequestHeader("Content-type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded");
contactcheck.send("contact="+contactw);
contactcheck.onreadystatechange = function() {
if (contactcheck.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
if(contactcheck.responseText == "contact"){
alert('email has already been used');
return false;
}
}
};
}
/*reference 1 (you'll understand in the post)*/
}
now my problem is that the form submits even before the ajax runs, and if i put
return false; where the script says ‘reference 1’ the ajax runs but the form does not submit
thanks in advance
i wold really help if this question could be shared with others for faster results