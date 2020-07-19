How to send an ajax request on form submits without affecting the form

Having validation both in JavaScript and PHP typically leads to confusing problems, because it can be quite difficult to guarantee that both sets of validation works properly. Not just now, but also later on when changes are being made.

Usually the best process is to have only one validation, that you access in multiple ways.

For example, when you have some PHP validation code, that can be accessed via ajax to validate the form before it is submitted. There is no guarantee that JavaScript ever runs though, so it’s vital that PHP also validates the form that it receives.

That way, the PHP validation is the vital part of the process, and the ajax validation (using the same PHP code) helps to improve the user experience by giving good feedback before the form is submitted.