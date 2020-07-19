How to send an ajax request on form submits without affecting the form

i want to create a signup form that will validate your input then it will send an ajax request to a php page to check if your username has already been used and after that it will submit the form.
my code is like this

function validate(){
if(fullname.length < 90){ /*this is validting the form*/
var username_input = document.forms["myform"]["username"].value;
if (window.XMLHttpRequest) {var usernamecheck = new XMLHttpRequest();} 
    else if (window.ActiveXObject) {var usernamecheck = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");}  
    usernamecheck.open("POST", "reciever.php", true);
usernamecheck.setRequestHeader("Content-type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded");
usernamecheck.send("user="+username_input);/*sending username to check if it exists*/
usernamecheck.onreadystatechange = function() {
  if (usernamecheck.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
    if(usernamecheck.responseText == "user"){
       alert('username has already been used');
        return false;
    }
  }
};
                    var contactcheck = new XMLHttpRequest();  /*second request*/         
            contactcheck.open("POST", "reciever.php", true);
contactcheck.setRequestHeader("Content-type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded");
contactcheck.send("contact="+contactw);
contactcheck.onreadystatechange = function() {
  if (contactcheck.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
 if(contactcheck.responseText == "contact"){
      alert('email has already been used');
        return false;
    }
  }
};         
}
/*reference 1 (you'll understand in the post)*/
}

now my problem is that the form submits even before the ajax runs, and if i put return false; where the script says ‘reference 1’ the ajax runs but the form does not submit
thanks in advance
i wold really help if this question could be shared with others for faster results

Having validation both in JavaScript and PHP typically leads to confusing problems, because it can be quite difficult to guarantee that both sets of validation works properly. Not just now, but also later on when changes are being made.

Usually the best process is to have only one validation, that you access in multiple ways.

For example, when you have some PHP validation code, that can be accessed via ajax to validate the form before it is submitted. There is no guarantee that JavaScript ever runs though, so it’s vital that PHP also validates the form that it receives.

That way, the PHP validation is the vital part of the process, and the ajax validation (using the same PHP code) helps to improve the user experience by giving good feedback before the form is submitted.