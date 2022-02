Hello,

The following code didn’t work.

document.querySelectorAll(".x").forEach( (element)=>{ element.firstChild.style.marginBottom = "0"; element.lastChild.style.marginTop = "0"; });

The error I got is:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set properties of undefined (setting ‘marginBottom’)

Why is the selection undefined?

I can change these styles with CSS but primarily for the sake of learning I ask about JavaScript.