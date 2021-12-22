How to select specific fields from pivot table that matches exact values

What EXACTLY are you trying to accomplish? Are you trying to get conversations where ONLY 1,3,4,5 are involved? Do they ALL have to be involved? Or can it be some, say 1,3 and 4? What if it’s a conversation with more than those users involved?

If you’re looking for conversations where ONLY 1,3,4 and 5 are involved, your query is going to return false positives. Add a record for conversation 12 with a userid of 2 and run your first query - you’ll still see it. Is that what you want?

If not, you’re going to need to include a select which excludes those conversations where the user id is not in your list.

SELECT conversation_id FROM conversation_users WHERE user_id in (1,3,4,5) AND conversation_id NOT IN (SELECT conversation_id FROM conversation_users WHERE user_id NOT IN (1,3,4,5))

If you’re looking for the query where ALL MUST be involved, then this is probably your best bet. Seems counterintuitive, but it will return only those conversations where ALL of the users are involved. If you don’t care about additional users, remove the second AND condition as that is the filtering out the conversations with users not on the list.