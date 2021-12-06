How to select specific fields from pivot table that matches exact values

The quick answer is you just modify the query…

SELECT * FROM conversations_users WHERE conversation_id = 12

But what I think you’re looking for is something more like

SELECT c.conversationID , c.conversationfield1 , c.conversationfield2 , u.field1 , u.field1 FROM (SELECT conversation_id FROM conversation_users WHERE user_id = 1) SQ JOIN conversation C ON C.conversation_id = SQ.conversation_id JOIN conversation_users CU ON C.conversation_id = CU.conversation_id JOIN users U ON CU.user_id = U.user_id ORDER BY c.conversation_id , u.user_id

Note: Obviously change the query fields accordingly as the only ones I actually know are the ones used out of conversation_users…

The sub-query will pull JUST the conversations which user_id of 1 has participated in. That list is then tied to conversations which ties to conversation_users which ties to users. But doing is this way allows you to pull information for all users involved with those conversations without resorting to ugly sub-queries…