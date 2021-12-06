How to select specific fields from pivot table that matches exact values

I have 3 tables

conversations - I save basic information about the conversation

users - Infor about user

conversation_users - table that saves information about which user belongs to which conversation

In my case user “1” wants to get a conversation between him and users: 3, 4, 5. So I’m trying to fetch conversation_id = 12. First I need to find all conversations user “1” belongs to, that is conversation_id “1” and “12”.