How to select results when variable is an array

Hello,
Here is an array of weekdays
$days = [1, 3, 4]
Here is my query:
$sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered`
(id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit)
SELECT *
FROM `data`
WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN ($days)";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->execute();
It wirked fine until I added
AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN ($days)
How do I do bindParam in case of an array?
Do I change
$stmt->execute(); to:
$stmt->execute($days); ?