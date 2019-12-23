How to select results when variable is an array

Hello,

Here is an array of weekdays

$days = [1, 3, 4]

Here is my query:

$sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered` (id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit) SELECT * FROM `data` WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN ($days)"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute();

It wirked fine until I added

AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN ($days)

How do I do bindParam in case of an array?