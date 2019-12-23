How to select results when variable is an array

Hello,
Here is an array of weekdays
$days = [1, 3, 4]

Here is my query:

 $sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered`
			            (id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit)
			SELECT * 
		    FROM `data`
			WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN ($days)";
			
	 $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->execute();

It wirked fine until I added
AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN ($days)
How do I do bindParam in case of an array?

Do I change $stmt->execute(); to: $stmt->execute($days); ?