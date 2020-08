How to select MySQL Table using drop list in PHP

mohammadsaid1980: mohammadsaid1980: I tried this code but didn’t work with me:

Can you expand on “didn’t work”? Did you get any error messages? What was the query that you tried to execute when you displayed it for debugging? Was it valid, and does it execute in isolation in phpmyadmin or similar database admin tool? On the face of it, though the forum display might be confusing matters, there seems to be plenty of scope for missing spaces between clauses.

Does the PHP code execute if you call it from a test html page? If it does, that would point to the Javascript being at fault.

Does the PHP work when called from this page, but the results don’t go into the correct places?

I don’t know a lot about JS, but this combination doesn’t seem right to me: