How to scrolling with class name only?(Selenium + Python)

ALSALAMU ALAYKUM (Hello) can i get a small help with selenium web driver
how can i scrolling down only with class name?
What’s your code currently doing?
i’m making a tiktok auto follow program to commented people
but i haqve a small problem that i have to make scrolling down to load the profiles
at stackoverflow the left panel what i need to make it scroll down to apply that in my program
So #1: Be very careful, make sure that what you’re trying to do isnt against Tiktok’s terms of service.
#2: What you’re trying to do is accomplished by sending the javascript command scrollIntoView() through the driver’s execute_script function. You may also need one of the ‘find’ functions to retrieve the element you’re trying to get into view.