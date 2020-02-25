How to scale my Product Details page?

Am in the homestretch on laying out my e-commerce site and am now stuck on my Product Details page.

My preliminary design is to have a product image on the left of the page/container and to the right text describing the product (e.g. title, description, price, etc.)

I have created a sample that works okay for the desktop, but am unsure what to do for mobile when things get down to 320px screen width.

Attached are two screenshots that I got from Amazon.com.

My desktop design is similar, but I question if it is realistic to have the product image and the product text all on one line like Amazon does? This works okay on a desktop monitor, but I think it is unrealistic for a 414px width, let alone a 320px width.

Any thoughts on how to tackle this?

I am learning FlexBox and that seems like the way to go for responsive.

My only guess on coming up with something better than Amazon’s tiny image and text would be to either a.) have the product text slide below the image or b.) have the product image slide below the product text using FlexBox.

Thoughts?

Also, for responsive design, are you supposed to scale images as the screen display gets smaller or what?

If so, how do you do that?

Thanks.