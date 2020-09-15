How to save session end time

PHP
#1

Hello,
I want to have records of users login and logout time

How can I save end of session time if a user ends activity by closing the browser ?

#2

There’s no 100% reliable way to do this.

One option is to store the time of the user’s last request in a database, then use this as a rough guide of when the user has left your site - for example, you may judge that a user that has made no requests for five minutes has left.

#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.