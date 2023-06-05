How to Save MSG Files in TXT Format?

Introduction: MSG files are email messages saved in Microsoft Outlook. By default, MSG files are not easily readable outside of Outlook. However, there are various methods available to save MSG files in a more accessible format like text. This article will explore the reasons to save MSG files to text format, different methods to do so, including manual methods and third-party tools like Xtraxtor MSG to TXT converter.

Reasons for Saving MSG Files in Text Format

Compatibility: Text files are widely supported across different platforms and applications, making it easier to access and share the information contained in MSG files.

Easy Editing: Converting MSG files to text allows you to open and edit the content using basic text editors, which are readily available.

Archiving: Text files are lightweight and take up less storage space compared to MSG files, making them ideal for long-term archiving. Methods to Save MSG Files in Text Format There are two ways to export MSG files into Text file format. One is manual solution and the other one is an automated solution. Manual Method to Change MSG Data in Text Format a. Open Microsoft Outlook. b. Select the desired MSG file or email. c. Click on the "File" tab and choose "Save As" or "Save Message As." d. In the "Save As" dialog box, select the desired location and choose "Text Only (*.txt)" as the file format. e. Click "Save" to save the MSG file as a text file. Exper Solution to Save MSG Files in TXT Format Xtraxtor MSG Converter is a perfect solution to convert MSG files/emails in Text format. Using this utility, you can save MSG files in bulk without losing any single bit of data. The software has many benefits like email filter, folder selection, export options, etc. It maintains the folder hierarchy of MSG files during conversion. Apart from this, the tool can also export MSG to PST, MBOX, PDF, HTML, EML, etc. The simplified interface helps beginners to save MSG files in TXT format without any external guidance, Try its demo version and complete your task without any hassle. Steps to Export MSG Files to TXT Format With Attachments

Step 1. Launch this software on your system.

Step 2. Now, Click on Open >> Email Data Files >> MSG Files >> Choose Files or Folders.

Step 3. Click on Export and Select TXT from given options.