How to Save MSG Files in TXT Format?

Introduction: MSG files are email messages saved in Microsoft Outlook. By default, MSG files are not easily readable outside of Outlook. However, there are various methods available to save MSG files in a more accessible format like text. This article will explore the reasons to save MSG files to text format, different methods to do so, including manual methods and third-party tools like Xtraxtor MSG to TXT converter.
Reasons for Saving MSG Files in Text Format
Compatibility: Text files are widely supported across different platforms and applications, making it easier to access and share the information contained in MSG files.
Easy Editing: Converting MSG files to text allows you to open and edit the content using basic text editors, which are readily available.
Archiving: Text files are lightweight and take up less storage space compared to MSG files, making them ideal for long-term archiving.
Methods to Save MSG Files in Text Format
There are two ways to export MSG files into Text file format. One is manual solution and the other one is an automated solution.
Manual Method to Change MSG Data in Text Format
a. Open Microsoft Outlook.
b. Select the desired MSG file or email.
c. Click on the "File" tab and choose "Save As" or "Save Message As."
d. In the "Save As" dialog box, select the desired location and choose "Text Only (*.txt)" as the file format.
e. Click "Save" to save the MSG file as a text file.
Exper Solution to Save MSG Files in TXT Format
Xtraxtor MSG Converter is a perfect solution to convert MSG files/emails in Text format. Using this utility, you can save MSG files in bulk without losing any single bit of data. The software has many benefits like email filter, folder selection, export options, etc. It maintains the folder hierarchy of MSG files during conversion.
Apart from this, the tool can also export MSG to PST, MBOX, PDF, HTML, EML, etc. The simplified interface helps beginners to save MSG files in TXT format without any external guidance, Try its demo version and complete your task without any hassle.
Steps to Export MSG Files to TXT Format With Attachments
Step 1. Launch this software on your system.
Step 2. Now, Click on Open >> Email Data Files >> MSG Files >> Choose Files or Folders.
Step 3. Click on Export and Select TXT from given options.
Step 4. Browse the location and then click on Save button.
Hence, you can easily save MSG files in TXT format in a few simple clicks.
Conclusion
Saving MSG files to text format provides compatibility, ease of editing, and efficient archiving. The manual method within Microsoft Outlook allows for individual conversions, while using specialized tools like xtraxtor MSG to TXT Converter can streamline the process for batch conversions. Select the method that suits your needs best and enjoy the benefits of accessing MSG files in a more accessible text format.