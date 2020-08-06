How to save Country, State, City names into database?

I am having a problem with my PHP script. I have been working and researching this problem for days without any resolution. I have a dependent drop-down. When a user selects Country, State, and City from select/option dependent drop-downs my script will only save the ID numbers associated with the Country, State, and City. The script sets the IDs to values in order to access each other. However, I would like the database to ultimately save the actual names of the Countries, States, and Cities and not the ID numbers.

I am also using localstorage to save these names in case of a page refresh. In localstorage the State and City work correctly by saving the actual names. However, once again, the Country saves only an ID here as well.

I am learning PHP as a beginner programmer, so I am not well versed as of yet. If anybody can help me by pointing out my errors and how to fix them I would be very grateful. I will paste my code here.

Thank you all in advance.