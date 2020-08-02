How to save Country, State, City names into database?

Hello all, I am having a problem with my PHP script. I have been working and researching this problem for days without any resolution. I have a dependent dropdown. When a user selects Country, State, and City from select/option dependent dropdowns my script will only save the ID numbers associated with the Country, State, and City. The script sets the IDs to values in order in order access each other. However, I would like the database to ultimately save the actual **names** of the Countries, States, and Cities and not the ID numbers. I am also using localstorage to save these names in case of a page refresh. In localstorage the State and City works correctly by saving the actual names. However, once again, the Country saves only an ID here as well. I am learning PHP as a beginner programmer, so I am not well versed as of yet. If anybody can help me by pointing out my errors and how to fix them I would be very grateful. I will paste my code here. Thank you all in advance.

<?php include("../php_includes/countryAjaxData.php"); ?> Select State <select id="city” class="city> Select City Select City