How to Save Array in HTML Data Attribute For Access at a Later Time

I’m trying to get data from an array stored in the Data attribute of a TD elements. Below is my code snippet.

$(document).ready(function () {myFunction(); showOnClick()}); function myFunction(){ let table = $('#Vehicles'); let VehicleType00 = []; VehicleType00 = [{make:"Fiat", model:"500", color:"white"; price:"$28,500"}, {make:"Ford", model:"mustang", color:"white", price:"$28,500"}, {make:"Honda", model:"Accord", color:"red", price:"$38,500"},...] for (let i = 0; i <= 5; i++) { let tr = document.createElement('tr'); for (let j = 0; j <= 5; j++) { let td = document.createElement('td'); let data = ""; data = `<td data="${VehicleType00[i]}">${VehicleType00[i].Model}</td> <td data="${VehicleType01[i]}">${VehicleType01[i].Model}</td> <td data="${VehicleType02[i]}">${VehicleType02[i].Model}</td>` tr.innerHTML = data; table.append(tr); } } function showOnClick() { let tab = $('#Vehicles'); let toggle = false; tab.bind("click", function (e) { if(toggle){ e.target.innerText = e.target.getAttribute("data").price; toggle = false; }else{ e.target.innerText = e.target.getAttribute("data").model; toggle = true; }; }) }}

When I click on a cell in my table I would like to be able to toggle between vehicle price and model info but it doesn’t work. Ehen I do console log I see [object object]. I tried to stringify the data then parse it but that didn’t work. I would normally create multiple Data attributes to store different values of an object or an array but I would like to know if I could store just the array/object or just their names then use them to get data later on.