How to Save Array in HTML Data Attribute For Access at a Later Time

I’m trying to get data from an array stored in the Data attribute of a TD elements. Below is my code snippet.
$(document).ready(function () {myFunction(); showOnClick()});
function myFunction(){
let table = $('#Vehicles');
let VehicleType00 = [];
VehicleType00 = [{make:"Fiat", model:"500", color:"white"; price:"$28,500"},
{make:"Ford", model:"mustang", color:"white", price:"$28,500"},
{make:"Honda", model:"Accord", color:"red", price:"$38,500"},...]
for (let i = 0; i <= 5; i++) {
let tr = document.createElement('tr');
for (let j = 0; j <= 5; j++) {
let td = document.createElement('td');
let data = "";
data = `<td data="${VehicleType00[i]}">${VehicleType00[i].Model}</td>
<td data="${VehicleType01[i]}">${VehicleType01[i].Model}</td>
<td data="${VehicleType02[i]}">${VehicleType02[i].Model}</td>`
tr.innerHTML = data;
table.append(tr);
}
}
function showOnClick() {
let tab = $('#Vehicles');
let toggle = false;
tab.bind("click", function (e) {
if(toggle){
e.target.innerText = e.target.getAttribute("data").price;
toggle = false;
}else{
e.target.innerText = e.target.getAttribute("data").model;
toggle = true;
};
})
}}
When I click on a cell in my table I would like to be able to toggle between vehicle price and model info but it doesn’t work. Ehen I do console log I see [object object]. I tried to stringify the data then parse it but that didn’t work. I would normally create multiple Data attributes to store different values of an object or an array but I would like to know if I could store just the array/object or just their names then use them to get data later on.