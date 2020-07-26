How to save an image with css overlay color applied?

JavaScript
How would I do this using javascript?

I want to be able to download the image with the CSS color overlay applied to it.

https://jsfiddle.net/8cvom49d/

<div class="coloroverlay"></div>

.coloroverlay {
  width: 1920px;
  height: 1080px;
  background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom,
      rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34),
      rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)),
    url(https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg);
}
Do what exactly?

You want to dynamically output that html using JS?

You want to dynamically output that css and html using JS?

Or perhaps you want to add an overlay to an actual image tag?

I can’t think what else you could mean.

I don’t think you can do that in the way that you would like. :unhappy:
I would suggest, that you just take a screenshot instead. :winky:

How would I apply this code to the javascript section?

  background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom,
      rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34),
      rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)),
    url(https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg);

https://jsfiddle.net/s89qvcau/


var img = new Image();
img.crossOrigin = ""; 
img.onload = draw; img.src = "https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg";

function  draw() {
  var canvas = document.querySelector("canvas"),
      ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");

  canvas.width = this.width;
  canvas.height = this.height;
  
  // filter
  if (typeof ctx.filter !== "undefined") {
    ctx.filter = "sepia(0.8)";
    ctx.drawImage(this, 0, 0);
  }
  else {
    ctx.drawImage(this, 0, 0);
    // TODO: manually apply filter here.
  }

  document.querySelector("img").src = canvas.toDataURL();
}
You never explain clearly enough what you are attempting and so becomes difficult for anyone to help you.

The last line of that function you just posted has a querySelector looking for an image on the page but there is no image on the page; just the canvas element!

If perhaps you are trying to add a linear gradient to a canvas element then a quick google provides this link which achieves this result below.

var img = new Image();
img.crossOrigin = "";
img.onload = draw;
img.src = "https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg";


function draw() {
  var canvas = document.querySelector("canvas"),
  ctx = canvas.getContext("2d"),
  grd = ctx.createLinearGradient(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);

  canvas.width = this.width;
  canvas.height = this.height;
  ctx.drawImage(this, 0, 0);
  ctx.rect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);

  //  linear gradient
  grd.addColorStop(0, ' rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)');
  grd.addColorStop(1, 'rgba(55, 0, 187, 0.34');
  ctx.fillStyle = grd;
  ctx.fill();

}

Bear in mind I know nothing about canvas and even less about JS.