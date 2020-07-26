How to save an image with css overlay color applied?

You never explain clearly enough what you are attempting and so becomes difficult for anyone to help you.
The last line of that function you just posted has a querySelector looking for an image on the page but there is no image on the page; just the canvas element!
If perhaps you are trying to add a linear gradient to a canvas element then a quick google provides this link which achieves this result below.
var img = new Image();
img.crossOrigin = "";
img.onload = draw;
img.src = "https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg";
function draw() {
var canvas = document.querySelector("canvas"),
ctx = canvas.getContext("2d"),
grd = ctx.createLinearGradient(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
canvas.width = this.width;
canvas.height = this.height;
ctx.drawImage(this, 0, 0);
ctx.rect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
// linear gradient
grd.addColorStop(0, ' rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)');
grd.addColorStop(1, 'rgba(55, 0, 187, 0.34');
ctx.fillStyle = grd;
ctx.fill();
}
Bear in mind I know nothing about canvas and even less about JS.