How to save an image with css overlay color applied?

Yes, that is correct.
How would I add this code:
https://jsfiddle.net/5d2mk9nt/
To this one:
https://jsfiddle.net/514xdb9f/
So I will be able to save the image the way the css is set up?
.wrap {
display: table;
/*block format for .inner margin-top*/
margin: 0 auto;
width: 1500px;
height: 1500px;
background-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/s2Al01l.png);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 1500px 1500px;
}
.inner {
display: table;
/*block format for "p" top margin*/
width: 100%;
position: relative;
margin-top: 25px;
/*shift it all from here*/
/*this margin shifts the entire block*/
height: 357px;
}
.inner::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 92px;
width: 1500px;
height: 500px;
border: 100px solid #ccc;
border-width: 100px 0;
/*opacity:.8; */
}
<div class="wrap">
<div class="inner">
</div>
</div>
Hi there asasass,
instead of all that strange CSS code, why don’t you make
an image that will show the effect that you want to create.
I might then be able to think of a way to code it into the
existing
canvas element.
coothead
But, it, the image would need to be saved the way it is set up.
No buts, i need to see how the overlay is meant
to look when applied to the 16:9 image…
https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg
…of the
canvas element's dimensions.
Your fixed units CSS does not bear any relationship
to the
canvas element image.
That is why I need to see a visual example of what
you’re trying to do.
I assume that you are wanting to save the end result
as new image.
coothead
Be able to save the image the way it is so I can make adjustments to it inside Microsoft paint.
You can use the print-screen key on your keyboard to copy an image of the screen, which you can then paste in to Microsoft paint.
This was suggested 4 days ago - post #4.
Aha, but all other options have to be explored and examined just in case there’s something useful there. That’s how some people work.
What if my monitor screen is not that wide?
Take multiple screenshots.
I was hoping to skip that.
Example:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/qBbzQvV
Code:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/qBbzQvV
Resulting Image:-
coothead
I think I will stick with taking multiple screenshots.
How to save an image with css overlay color applied?
A précis…
Conclusion:-
This thread should now be moved to the HTML & CSS forum.
coothead
How would I apply
filter: grayscale(100%);
to canvas?
https://jsfiddle.net/be8n5j2c/
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var wdh, hgt, canvas, ctx, image,
img = new Image();
img.crossOrigin = '';
img.src = 'https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg';
img.onload = draw;
canvas = d.createElement( 'canvas');
canvas.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
canvas.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );
function draw() {
ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' );
wdh = canvas.width;
hgt = canvas.height;
ctx.drawImage( this, 0, 0 );
ctx.fillStyle = "rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)";
ctx.rect(0, 0, wdh, hgt);
ctx.fill();
image = d.createElement( 'img' );
image.setAttribute( 'id', 'overlaid-image' );
image.setAttribute( 'src', canvas.toDataURL() );
image.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
image.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );
image.setAttribute( 'alt', 'overlaid image' );
d.body.insertBefore( image, d.querySelector( 'h1' ).nextSibling );
}
}( document ));
Why are you asking me that now, when seven days
ago you declared…
I think I will stick with taking multiple screenshots.
coothead
filter: grayscale(100%);
Deals with something different.
I wanted to know how it would be applied to canvas.
Example:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/gOrbPxz
Example Code:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/gOrbPxz
Full Code:-
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Canvas grayscale image</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
h1 {
font-size: 1em;
text-align: center;
}
h1 button {
display: inline-block;
width: 10em;
margin: 0 0.5em;
font-size: 1em;
cursor: pointer;
}
img {
display: block;
width: 100%;
max-width: 48em;
height: auto;
margin: auto;
cursor: pointer;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>
Use<button id="grayscale">show grayscale</button>to show or hide grayscale.<br>
Right click to save image.
</h1>
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var wdh, hgt, x = 0, y= 0, i, canvas, ctx, image,
imageData, data, gray, test = false, but,
img = new Image();
img.crossOrigin = 'Anonymous';
img.src = 'https://picsum.photos/id/308/768/512';
img.onload = draw;
canvas = d.createElement( 'canvas');
canvas.setAttribute( 'width', 768 );
canvas.setAttribute( 'height', 512 );
function draw() {
ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' );
wdh = canvas.width;
hgt = canvas.height;
ctx.drawImage( img, 0, 0 );
imageData = ctx.getImageData( x, y, img.width, img.height );
data = imageData.data;
for ( i = 0; i < data.length; i += 4) {
var gray = 0.34 * data[i] + 0.5 * data[i + 1] + 0.16 * data[i + 2];
// red
data[i] = gray;
// green
data[i + 1] = gray;
// blue
data[i + 2] = gray;
}
if ( test === true ){
// overwrite original image
ctx.putImageData( imageData, x, y );
}
image = d.createElement( 'img' );
image.setAttribute( 'id', 'grayscale' );
image.setAttribute( 'src', canvas.toDataURL() );
image.setAttribute( 'width', 768 );
image.setAttribute( 'height', 512 );
image.setAttribute( 'alt', 'grayscale image' );
d.body.insertBefore( image, d.querySelector( 'h1' ).nextSibling );
}
but = d.getElementById( 'grayscale' );
but.addEventListener( 'click',
function(){
d.body.removeChild(image);
if ( test === true ){
test = false;
but.textContent = 'show grayscale';
draw();
}
else {
test = true;
but.textContent = 'hide grayscale';
draw();
}
}, false );
}(document));
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead
