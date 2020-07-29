How to save an image with css overlay color applied?

Is this how you would set it up if linear gradient is not being used?
Added:
ctx.fillStyle = "rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)";
Deleted:
grd = ctx.createLinearGradient( wdh/2, 0, wdh/2, hgt );
grd.addColorStop( 0, 'rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)');
grd.addColorStop( 1, 'rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)' );
https://jsfiddle.net/be8n5j2c/
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var wdh, hgt, canvas, ctx, image,
img = new Image();
img.crossOrigin = '';
img.src = 'https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg';
img.onload = draw;
canvas = d.createElement( 'canvas');
canvas.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
canvas.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );
function draw() {
ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' );
wdh = canvas.width;
hgt = canvas.height;
ctx.drawImage( this, 0, 0 );
ctx.fillStyle = "rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)";
ctx.rect(0, 0, wdh, hgt);
ctx.fill();
image = d.createElement( 'img' );
image.setAttribute( 'id', 'overlaid-image' );
image.setAttribute( 'src', canvas.toDataURL() );
image.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
image.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );
image.setAttribute( 'alt', 'overlaid image' );
d.body.insertBefore( image, d.querySelector( 'h1' ).nextSibling );
}
}( document ));