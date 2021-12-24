How to run a post request to an API from an HTML page (using a button linked to javascript code) when the API require certificate and user/password?

I actually just implemented the express http proxy in my own project. Worked extremely well. Fairly straightforward and seamless with my existing setup. I love it when npm packages just work. I was able to solve a Cors issue I was having by using that proxy as a middleman to a backend aws service api. This is the implantation.

github.com ng-druid/platform/blob/master/projects/ipe/src/main.lambda.ts // import 'localstorage-polyfill'; import 'zone.js/dist/zone-node'; import * as express from 'express'; // servelewss includes import 'binary-case'; import 'type-is'; import 'media-typer'; import 'mime-types'; import 'mime-db'; // const { ngExpressEngine, AppServerModule, enableProdMode } = require('../../../dist/ipe/server/main'); const { ngExpressEngine, AppServerModule, enableProdMode } = require('../server/main'); import { APP_BASE_HREF } from '@angular/common'; //const winston = require('winston'); //const { Loggly } = require('winston-loggly-bulk'); // Optimization import * as compression from 'compression'; // import * as cors from 'cors'; This file has been truncated. show original

Much of that isn’t relevant but if you search for open search that is the proxy.