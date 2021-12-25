How to run a post request to an API from an HTML page (using a button linked to javascript code) when the API require certificate and user/password?

To be honest, no I have no solution because I never did that from JavaScript.

Normally you should do this on the backend and just call a request on the backend not directly on the API.

The only advise I can give is what I already did.

Make your call with postman, open the postman console and check the raw data of the request you have sent. Then you will see what is nesessary to make a correct request.

That’s the way I do it all the time when I use new APIs