How to run a post request to an API from an HTML page (using a button linked to javascript code) when the API require certificate and user/password?

Hi @veocode!
Thanks for tip.
I tested your procedure and I got a different response now:
Access to fetch at 'https://api.url/my-endpoint' from origin 'null' has been blocked by CORS policy: Response to preflight request doesn't pass access control check: No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource. If an opaque response serves your needs, set the request's mode to 'no-cors' to fetch the resource with CORS disabled.
So, I tried to set the request’s mode to ‘no-cors’ this way:
fetch("https://api.url/my-endpoint", requestOptions, { mode: 'no-cors'})
But I got the same error:
Access to fetch at 'https://api.url/my-endpoint' from origin 'null' has been blocked by CORS policy: Response to preflight request doesn't pass access control check: No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource. If an opaque response serves your needs, set the request's mode to 'no-cors' to fetch the resource with CORS disabled.
Any ideia to solve this?