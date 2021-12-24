How to run a post request to an API from an HTML page (using a button linked to javascript code) when the API require certificate and user/password?

Hi @Thallius !
You are right. From a security point of view this is a bad approach. Do you recommend another way to do this so we could run the requests from a web page?
Aside the security issues, I tried nevertheless to solve the certificate issue (for learning purposes) but still got no luck. Below my two approaches and their errors:
Postman Console Output regarding the certificate:
Client Certificate
id: "xpto_id"
matches: [1]
0: {…}
pattern: "https://api.xpto-url.com:443/*"
key: {…}
src: ""
cert: {…}
src: ""
pfx: {…}
src: "/C:/Users/xptoUser/path/mycertificate.p12"
passphrase: "xpto_passphrase"
My code, Method A:
var myHeaders = new Headers();
myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json");
myHeaders.append("Authorization", "Basic asdasd");
var raw = JSON.stringify({
"path": "/Customers/Organisation/organisation_adm/Account Management/Account Balance/Accounts"
"outputType": "pdf"
});
var certificado = new Certificates();
certificado.append("id", "xpto_id");
certificado.append("matches", "pattern: https://api.xpto-url.com:443/*");
certificado.append("pfx", "src : /C:/Users/xptoUser/path/mycertificate.p12");
certificado.append("passphrase", "xpto_passphrase");
var requestOptions = {
method: 'POST',
headers: myHeaders,
body: raw,
certificate: certificado,
redirect: 'follow'
};
fetch("https://api.url/my-endpoint", requestOptions)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.log('error', error));
ERROR: Uncaught ReferenceError: Certificates is not defined
My code, Method B:
var myHeaders = new Headers();
myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json");
myHeaders.append("Authorization", "Basic xpto-asdasd");
var raw = JSON.stringify({
"path": "/Customers/Organisation/organisation_adm/Account Management/Account Balance/Accounts"
"outputType": "pdf"
});
var certificado = JSON.stringify({
"id": "xpto_id",
"matches":{
"pattern": "https://api.xpto-url.com:443/*"
},
"pfx":{
"src": "/C:/Users/xptoUser/path/mycertificate.p12"
},
"passphrase":"xpto_passphrase"
});
var requestOptions = {
method: 'POST',
headers: myHeaders,
body: raw,
certificate: certificado,
redirect: 'follow'
};
fetch("https://api.url/my-endpoint", requestOptions)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.log('error', error));
ERROR: net::ERR_BAD_SSL_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT
Do you know how I can solve this?