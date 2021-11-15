How to reverse css animation midway through

To be able to do that I found this:
How would I be able to implement that to the curtains?
https://jsfiddle.net/gLqwtr0z/
Assuming this can even be done, I’m not sure it can.
You are already reversing the curtains when you click the exit button so I don’t understand what you need the know as you have all that in place already.
You need to define what you want to happen explicitly and what method you are going to use to initiate the change in direction?
Are you going to add another button to initiate the change or are you just going to let the curtains open and close by themselves.
What you are asking doesn’t seem to have any logic?
You have disabled the exit button until the curtain is fully open anyway (and vice versa)!
I wanted to know if it was something possible that could be done because I had never seen it done before.
Clicking the animation while it is in the middle of opening, and closing/reversing the curtains from that point.
Here is an example I found that uses transition: https://jsfiddle.net/u43Lokw1/
But, the hover code I found above uses animation to do the same thing.
And I believe hover can be changed to the checkmark method, which means, the hover can work with a click button method also that my code uses.
I can also be wrong about this and that the hover animated code would not be able to work in my code using a click method instead of hover.
I already gave you examples of where transition is used and explained how it is used. You apply transition to the normal state and then when you change something say on hover (or adding a class) the element then transitions to the new value. When the hover is removed it transitions back to the original value. I remember typing in exactly those sentences a few posts ago.
Transitions and animations can do the same things in some simple cases but keyframes are more powerful where complex animations and timings are needed.
The checkbox hack has nothing to do with the question really. It’s just a means of registering a click so that you can start something using css only. You could probably replace 90% of your click actions using the checbox hack but would greatly complicate the html and css.
The hover demo can be converted to click quite easily.
It would be quite complicated for your curtains as the technique requires tow nested animations in order to work so for your curtains you would need 4 animations (2 for each side)/
Here’s an example using transition to slide a curtain effect and that can be interrupted easily with a click.
This is your code here that uses transition: https://jsfiddle.net/u6evLot5/
Can the same be done using animation?
The animation code uses these:
animation: spin 3s linear 0s infinite reverse;
animation-play-state: paused;
animation: spin 6s linear 0s infinite normal;
.spiralContainer:hover {
animation-play-state: running;
}
I’m not sure how the animation code would be added replacing the transition.
I don’t think it can replace it.
The codepen demo you posted relies on a circular animation that is infinite and has no fixed stop or start. If you change it to a linear movement the elements have moved away from each other rather than around each other in a circle.
The demo is also infinite in that it keeps on spinning whereas the curtains have a finite movement and therefore once it reaches the end it stops.
I believe the transition is the only method that achieves this effect properly as transitions go back to their original values with a transition unlike animations. To use css animations for this would require js to work out the percentage position of the element when clicked and then plug that value back into a keyframe so it can work from where it is back to the start etc. That seems rather a lot of work when you can do it with basically one line of css using transition.
If that is the case, would the transition code even be able to replace the animation code in here?
https://jsfiddle.net/gLqwtr0z/
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain1-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain2-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain1-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-close 8s forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain2-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(100% - 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
Yes that’s what my demo is already doing
This
.reverse .panel-left {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
Replaces all of this?
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain1-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
}
Is
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px)); being added to the reverse code?
Where do all of these classes go?
.container.active .curtain
I’m confused.