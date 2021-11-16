How to reverse css animation midway through

asasass: asasass: .container.active .curtain .panel-left { transform: curtain1-open translateX(-100%); } .container.active .curtain .panel-right { transform: curtain2-open translateX(100%); } .fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left { transform: curtain1-close translateX(-100%); } .fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right { transform: curtain2-close translateX(100%); }

That code is wrong as you still have the animation name in there.

.container.active .curtain .panel-left { transform: translateX(-100%); } .container.active .curtain .panel-right { transform: translateX(100%); } .fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left { transform: translateX(-100%); } .fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right { transform: translateX(100%); }

However it seems that the issue lies in the fact that the container is display:none to start with so there is nothing for the transition to transition from. When you add the active class only then does the container get display:block and as the new translate is added the element just starts directly at the new position.

The element never had a translate starting at zero because it was display:none. It only becomes an element once it is display:block and therefore there is no transition from a previous state.

You can see the proof in this codepen if you uncomment the css code at the bottom and then try to click the box.

To get this to work would require not using display:none to hide the containers that hold the curtains. This would seem to be a lot of work unless you really want this functionality.

Also if you want the open and close clicking behaviour on the curtain you would need to change the way you exit as you have a timed exit that could be interrupted if someone clicked to open the curtains again.

There is a lot of logic that needs to be defined before coding can take place.