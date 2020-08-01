How to retrieve old e-mails that were kept in Roundcube's inbox from a backup?

Hello! I’ve got Ubuntu 16.04 (Desktop Ed.) For my e-mail I run SMTP server (Postfix/Dovecot/Roundcube).

Once in awhile I do a bare metal backup of the whole system with Clonezilla (plus a tarball file backup too just in case).

Since it takes rather long time, I often just do a backup of my www directory structure plus databases that I backup from within PHPMyAdmin. Including roundcube.sql file too. “Roundcube” folder proper resides in one of my sites’ (I’ve got a few of them on one physical machine) public_html directories.

ALSO… and that’s probably a crucial thing here… I have a content of “mail” folder which itself a sub-directory of another folder named after a user in the system (that I use as a login in webmail interface of RC). I think I created it manually when I was installing Roundcube a few months ago.

In that “mail” folder I have “.imap” subfolder too with “INBOX”, “INBOX.Sent”, “Trash” and other folders too. So I think that basically I’ve got it all as a backup.

That’s what I thought… So when my HDD died a few days ago, I easily re-created everything from a Clonezilla image made a little over one month ago.

BUT… When I go to RC’s Inbox now… I only see the e-mails that were there back then (i.e., a month ago, and not the recent ones!) Import of roundcube.sql doesn’t help.

I still have those recent emails missing… I want to somehow retrieve them or at least to have access to my recent emails (the ones that were in RC’s Inbox AFTER the Clonezilla backup had been made).