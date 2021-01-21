How to resize image the way I want, responsively

Hi,

I wonder if PaulOB or anyone else can help with a problem I am having. I have created a codepen to illustrate the issue:

The little chap leaping into the air only occupies a small part of the centre of the image so I thought it would be an ideal image for my purposes.

I have some text which I want displayed in the grid column on the right with the image filling the column on the left.

I want the height of the image to be the same as the height of the text, at all screen sizes and shapes and orientations.

I want the image to be cropped at the top and the bottom to achieve this, with the full width of the picture being used to fill the 40% grid column.

(I will be using breakpoints for a different layout for mobile).

I know that using a fixed image height of 500px is not the right way to go but have left that in there to be altered.

Any help/advice gratefully received. Thank you.