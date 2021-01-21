How to resize image the way I want, responsively

Hi,

I wonder if PaulOB or anyone else can help with a problem I am having. I have created a codepen to illustrate the issue:

The little chap leaping into the air only occupies a small part of the centre of the image so I thought it would be an ideal image for my purposes.

I have some text which I want displayed in the grid column on the right with the image filling the column on the left.

I want the height of the image to be the same as the height of the text, at all screen sizes and shapes and orientations.

I want the image to be cropped at the top and the bottom to achieve this, with the full width of the picture being used to fill the 40% grid column.

(I will be using breakpoints for a different layout for mobile).

I know that using a fixed image height of 500px is not the right way to go but have left that in there to be altered.

Any help/advice gratefully received. Thank you.

Hi,

Try 100% for the height too, and see if that fits the fluid height better:

img.pic{
  width: 100%; /* of the grid area */
  height: 100%; /* of the grid area */
  border: 3px solid blue;
  object-fit: cover;
  box-sizing: border-box; /* added to keep the total size */
}
I tried that earlier - it doesn’t work I’m afraid. It simply shows the whole picture which extends below the bottom of the text. Although I realise now that I didn’t specify this in my original post but I want the bottom of the text to roughly line up with the bottom of the picture. I want the top and bottom of the picture to be cropped to achieve this.

But thank you for reading and for your input.

https://codepen.io/wake6/full/JjRVYdv

CodePen screenshots in Chromium 87 Linux:

Ah. It works in Chrome on Windows for me but in Firefox on Windows I get:

Giving an absolute height in pixels for the container sort of works but is no good if there is anything further on the page:

I think the answer may lie in an answer PaulOB gave me here:

I will now read it through carefully.

Hi there wake689,

perhaps this will suit your requirements…

Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/OJRGMPW

Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/OJRGMPW

coothead

Positioning the image in a div seems to satisfy also Firefox 84 on Linux:

Example using your CodePen code::

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">  
<title>Title</title>
<style type="text/css">
body{
  margin:0;
}
section.container{
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 40% 60%;
  gap: 20px;
  border: 3px solid red;
  height: 400px;
  height: auto;
}
article.art{
  border: 3px solid green;
}
.imgbox{
  position: relative;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}
img.pic{
  position: absolute;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  border: 3px solid blue;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  object-fit: cover;
}
</style>
</head><body>

<section class="container">
  <div class="imgbox">
    <img src="https://www.tubbly.co.uk/sas_dev/images/leap.jpg" class="pic"/>
  </div>
  <article class="art">
    <h1>Headline</h1>
    <p>Laura's upset. Laura's upset. </p>
    <p>Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. Laura's upset. </p>
 </article>     
</section>
<section>
  <p>more stuff</p>
</section>
  
</body></html>
Hi Erik,
I’m getting an overflow scrollbar from the gap:20px on section.container

Try using calc or auto for the grid-template-columns


section.container{
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 40% calc(60% - 20px);
  gap: 20px;
  border: 3px solid red;
  height: 400px;
  height: auto;
}

or


grid-template-columns: 40% auto;
Oops! Didn’t notice that in the CodePen. :blush:

